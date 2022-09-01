Ranbir Kapoor opens door for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, walks behind her at airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set for their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport as they were on their way to Hyderabad for the film's promotion. Videos of them from the terminal have surfaced on the internet and in all of them, Ranbir is seen turning into a protective husband for Alia, who is expecting their first child. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted wrapping work post midnight

Alia came dressed in a flared black dress with patchwork. Ranbir Kapoor kept it casual in a blue t-shirt and jeans. In one video, Ranbir is seen rushing to open the door and help Alia to come out of their car upon reaching the airport. In another clip, shared by a paparazzo, he walked right behind Alia and appeared to be watching her steps as photographers crowded around them.

The couple posed for the cameras before entering the airport. Reacting to them, a fan wrote in the comments, “Mashaallah Sweet couple.” “Alia is so cute with her dress,” said another fan. “Best couple. Very beautiful both of you,” commented someone else.

On Wednesday, the couple was snapped while leaving a recording studio post midnight. The film holds a special place in their hearts as they began dating while working on it. After dating for years, they tied the knot in April 2022 and are now expecting their child.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva will hit the theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Mouni recently confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film as well, following which the makers revealed a new clip featuring Shah Rukh and left fans asking for more.

