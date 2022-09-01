Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted wrapping work post midnight, fans say 'hope they will be rewarded'. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned in promoting Brahmastra. Even Alia, who is pregnant with her first child, is being regularly spotted outdoors for film promotions. Post midnight on Wednesday, the couple was spotted leaving a recording studio together. Also read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt smiles and dances to Brahmastra song with Ranbir Kapoor as he cheers her up in new ad. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor, who looked visibly tired in a red kurta and denims, posed with quite a few fans before getting into the car. Alia, who was in a yellow kurta, was all smiles as the cameras clicked her as she sat in the backseat.

A fan commented on a paparazzo video of the two of them, “He doesn’t look tired, he’s tired! They complement each other so much. Hope you all reward their hard work by watching their new movie when it comes out.” Another person commented, “They are working so hard.. especially Alia in this pregnancy time.” Another fan wrote, “Oh Goddd the most hardworking 2 in the industry they look soo tired but still give their 100% to their work kudus to you guys.” A comment also read, “Awww they are working hard, they look so tired.. hope they will rewarded, can't wait for Brahmastra.”

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva is all set to hit the theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The latter recently confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film as well. Fans think the actor will appear as Vayu astra.

Ranbir is going all out for the film promotions after his recent release Shamshera couldn't perform well at the box office. Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and Alia and Ranbir's first film together. It was delayed multiple times due to an incomplete shoot and then the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the first film in Ayan Mukerji's Astroverse trilogy.

