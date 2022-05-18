Ranbir Kapoor promotes uncle Rajiv Kapoor's Toolsidas Junior with a video, turns into a snooker player. Watch

Late actor Rajiv Kapoor's last film Toolsidas Junior is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 23, the film was released in theatres on March 4. On Wednesday, actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a video featuring Ranbir Kapoor, who shared a close bond with his uncle Rajiv. In the video, Ranbir is seen playing pool with child actor Varun Buddhadev. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu, Randhir and family attend screening of Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Wednesday, Sanjay wrote, “This is so so exciting my chimps film is coming on Netflix. Kapoor Junior gears up for Toolsidas Junior because the bachcha is coming! #ToolsidasJunior is arriving on Netflix on 23rd May.”

The film revolves around the life of a snooker champion played by Rajiv, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Varun, takes it upon himself to bring his father's name back to the winner's list. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of his quirky snooker teacher. Also Read: Toolsidas Junior trailer: Sanjay Dutt turns snooker coach in Rajiv Kapoor's final film. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is claimed to be inspired from true events and is set in Calcutta of 1994. The father-son story went into production back in 2018. Rajiv was supposed to mark his comeback to acting, having stayed away from on-screen performances since 1990. However, the actor-director died of a heart attack in January last year. He had finished shooting for the film shortly before his death.

Rajiv was the youngest son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He acted in a handful of films in the 80s and was best remembered for starring in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He took retirement from acting after his final release Zimmedaar in 1990. He also directed the 1996 film Prem Granth, which starred his brother Rishi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON