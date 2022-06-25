Ranbir Kapoor kept his first paycheck of 250 at Neetu Kapoor's feet, says she 'cried’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about his first paycheck of ₹250 and what he did with it. In a new interview, Ranbir said that after he received it for Prem Granth, he kept it at his mother Neetu Kapoor's feet 'like a good boy'. He also spoke about how Neetu reacted to the gesture. Ranbir also talked about his secret Instagram handle and on making it a public account. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor was only offered the son's part in Shamshera: 'I really had to convince Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra)

Ranbir is the son of Neetu and her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor. He also has an elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Ranbir assisted his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, director of Prem Granth (1996), on the sets of the film. The film stars Rishi alongside Madhuri and is an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles.

In an interview with Mashable India, when asked about his first paycheck, Ranbir said, "My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed."

On his secret Instagram account, Ranbir said, "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point?...I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said never say never."

Recently, speaking with Bollywood Hungama, actor Varun Dhawan talked about Ranbir’s secret Instagram account. “Woh secret account Alia ka hai (It's Alia Bhatt’s secret account),” he had said. Neetu, who was also present during the interview, had laughed at his response. Ranbir tied the knot with Alia in a private ceremony on April 14 this year. Only close friends and family were invited to their wedding, which took place at Ranbir's Mumbai home.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva along with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is set to release on September 9. He also has Animal in the pipeline alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

He will also be seen in Shamshera, which is based on the pre-independence era, in which he portrays a double role. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles. It's set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

