Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani 'in touch' for a film after Sanju, their last blockbuster together

Rajkumar Hirani worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2018 film Sanju. In a new interview with India Today, the filmmaker spoke about teaming up with Ranbir again. When speaking about Ranbir, with whom he has worked only in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Rajkumar said he would 'definitely love to do another film' with the actor, who has been basking in the success of Animal. As per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, Animal earned ₹541.87 crore nett in India and grossed ₹885 crore worldwide since being released on December 1. Also read: When Rishi Kapoor fell on the feet of Rajkumar Hirani’s mother to cast Ranbir Kapoor in a film Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani during the teaser launch of Sanju. (File Photo/ AFP)

'There a few scripts with me and we are in touch'

Rajkumar Hirani said about working with Ranbir Kapoor, “Ranbir is an absolute sweetheart. We had a great time making Sanju. I would definitely love to do another film with him. There a few scripts with me and we are in touch. So let’s see where this goes. Sometimes, it happens that you start writing a particular script and it doesn’t go anywhere and then you start another one and it becomes something. So yes, I love Ranbir (smiles).”

About Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, minted ₹342.57 crore nett in India and grossed ₹588.5 crore worldwide, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. In Sanju, Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Sanjay's father, actor-politician Sunil Dutt, and Manisha Koirala played Sanjay’s mother, actor Nargis. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, among others.

Apart from the box office collections, Sanju was also praised for Ranbir's performance. His girlfriend at the time, actor Alia Bhatt had said about Sanju at a media interaction in 2018, “I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, Sanju is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It’s a full package.”

