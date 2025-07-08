Ranbir Kapoor ran a race for Raha, calls daughter his ‘dal chawal', reveals Ramayana co-star Indira Krishnan

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable bond with his daughter Raha is truly unmissable. Their photos and videos often melt hearts online. In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir’s Ramayana co-star Indira Krishnan recalled moments that made her believe he is a deeply devoted father. Indira Krishnan talks about Ranbir Kapoor's fatherly love for Raha.

Indira, who plays the role of Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, opened up about her experience working with Ranbir on the film and called him her favourite co-star. She revealed that Ranbir would go out of his way to make her feel at home on set—pulling up a chair, checking in on her day, and sharing thoughtful conversations.

Indira Krishnan on Ranbir Kapoor's bond with Raha

Indira recalled having a conversation with Ranbir about Raha and revealed that the actor had asked for her son’s childhood books for Raha. “He told me Raha is his dal chawal. The simplicity and love with which he talks about his daughter—it stayed with me. Every day he would remind me, 'Ma'am, did you get the books for Raha?’” she said.

She went on to share a sweet anecdote about how Ranbir once showed up on set with a slight limp. “I asked him what happened, and he said, ‘There was a race, Indira ji… I ran for Raha. And I came first.’ He'd pulled a muscle but still showed up to work like nothing happened. That’s Ranbir. A father before anything else,” she recalled.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. The couple introduced Raha to the paparazzi in 2023. However, following a recent stabbing attack at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, they requested the media not to show Raha’s face in public videos.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming project

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic adaptation of Ramayana, where he plays the role of Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film will release in two parts—Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.