Chinmayi defends Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana after Twitter rakes up his old comment on beef-eating

Almost 15 years ago, actor Ranbir Kapoor made a comment on eating beef for which he is still facing criticism. Recently, a person on X (formerly Twitter), raked up his old comment while slamming the team of Ramayana for choosing him to play Lord Ram in the film. Now, singer Chinmayi has lent her support to Ranbir. Chinmayi supported Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Chinmayi supports Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana

Sharing a photo of Ranbir as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita from the film's set, a person tweeted, "Beef Eater will be playing the role of Bhagavan Ram now! What's wrong with Bollywood?"

Reacting to it, Chinmayi wrote, "A babaji who uses the name of God can be a rapist and he can keep getting parole to get votes in bhakt India - however what someone eats is a big problem."

Another person wrote, "How one bad thing can justify another bad thing?" She said, "Nice. So someone playing a ROLE is the same ‘bad’ as a rapist campaigning for votes amongst you. You deserve to have Ram Rahim as your local MP and visit your house personally."

What did Ranbir say in 2011

In 2011, Ranbir, while promoting his film Rockstar, said he loved eating beef. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," he had said.

About Ramayana

Fans will see Ranbir as Lord Ram in director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027.

Ramayana draws from ancient Indian mythology to present a cosmic battle between light and darkness. While the story is rooted in Indian spiritual tradition, its execution is global, featuring music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, and production design by teams behind films such as Dune and Captain America. Part 1 of Ramayana is slated to release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027. Namit Malhotra is the producer of the film.