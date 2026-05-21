Ranbir Kapoor rents out Pali Hill apartment in Mumbai for 5 years at 11 lakh monthly rent

Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his former apartment Vastu in upscale Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of ₹11 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his former apartment Vastu in upscale Pali Hill for ₹ 11 lakh monthly rent for five years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

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The leave-and-license agreement for the seventh-floor apartment in the Vaastu Building was registered on May 19, 2026. Spread across 2,460 sq ft, the apartment was purchased by the Bollywood actor for ₹35 crore in 2016 and was designed by Gauri Khan.

The apartment has been rented by Aditya Shukla for a five-year term with a 5% escalation clause. The deal also includes a security deposit of ₹45 lakh, the documents showed.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for ₹3.31 crore

The Bollywood actor could not be reached for comment.

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{{^usCountry}} Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have since moved into the renovated Krishna Raj bungalow, the Kapoor family’s ancestral home in Mumbai. Reportedly valued at around ₹250 crore, the property is considered among Mumbai’s most expensive celebrity residences, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have since moved into the renovated Krishna Raj bungalow, the Kapoor family’s ancestral home in Mumbai. Reportedly valued at around ₹250 crore, the property is considered among Mumbai’s most expensive celebrity residences, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Named after Kapoor’s grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the bungalow underwent renovation for several years before being completed in 2025. Originally built nearly 80 years ago, the property was inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. A dedicated room in the house has reportedly been created in memory of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020 after battling leukaemia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Named after Kapoor’s grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the bungalow underwent renovation for several years before being completed in 2025. Originally built nearly 80 years ago, the property was inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. A dedicated room in the house has reportedly been created in memory of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020 after battling leukaemia. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Ranbir Kapoor also acquired a land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development in Ayodhya by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, for an amount of around ₹3.31 crore. The 2,134 sq ft plot is part of a 75-acre development along the Sarayu River that will include a clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel operated by The Leela.

Kapoor is also set to portray Lord Rama in Ramayana, a two-part film reportedly budgeted at ₹4,000 crore. The project also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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