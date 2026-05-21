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Ranbir Kapoor rents out Pali Hill apartment in Mumbai for 5 years at 11 lakh monthly rent

Mumbai real estate deal: Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his 2460 sq ft apartment in Bandra West for 5 years. Kapoor had purchased the apartment for ₹35 cr in 2016

May 21, 2026 05:09 pm IST
By Vandana Ramnani
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Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his former apartment Vastu in upscale Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of 11 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his former apartment Vastu in upscale Pali Hill for 11 lakh monthly rent for five years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

The leave-and-license agreement for the seventh-floor apartment in the Vaastu Building was registered on May 19, 2026. Spread across 2,460 sq ft, the apartment was purchased by the Bollywood actor for 35 crore in 2016 and was designed by Gauri Khan.

The apartment has been rented by Aditya Shukla for a five-year term with a 5% escalation clause. The deal also includes a security deposit of 45 lakh, the documents showed.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for 3.31 crore

The Bollywood actor could not be reached for comment.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor also acquired a land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development in Ayodhya by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, for an amount of around 3.31 crore. The 2,134 sq ft plot is part of a 75-acre development along the Sarayu River that will include a clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel operated by The Leela.

Kapoor is also set to portray Lord Rama in Ramayana, a two-part film reportedly budgeted at 4,000 crore. The project also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vandana Ramnani

Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.

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