Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor's trainer reveals how he's getting back into shape post-Covid
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor's trainer reveals how he's getting back into shape post-Covid

Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March. The actor has recovered but has refrained from intense training at the gym.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor recently recovered from Covid-19.

Ranbir Kapoor recently tested negative for Covid-19. The actor, who contracted the virus in March, was seen visiting his friend's house earlier this week. Now, it has been confirmed that the actor has returned to the gym as well. However, he is not aggressively working off the virus. Instead, he is returning to his workout routine at a slower pace.

His trainer Dheepesh Bhatt, better known as Shivoham, in a recent interview revealed that Ranbir recovered from post-Covid fatigue quite quickly and has been working towards attaining the desired physique for his upcoming movie co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Shivoham said, "After he was in the clear, we gave him another three days before starting slowly with exercises." He added, "On the first day, we did basic stretches. We also did light weights, lifting in the range of five to seven kilos. Heavy lifting is a no-no in the early stages.”

In the past few days, Ranbir has moved closer toward the fitness level he had before he was tested positive. "The virus affects everyone in varying intensity. He had a [mild bout]," the trainer added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kunal Kemmu: There is a lot of substandard stuff being made on OTT

Kareena Kapoor's post-baby number two pics are stunning. See all of them here

Kriti Kharbanda: I have never regretted turning down any film

Shekhar Suman remembers older son Aayush on his birth anniversary

Ranbir also returned to work a few days after testing negative. The actor was spotted at a dubbing studio with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, on Thursday before news broke out that she had tested postive for the virus as well.

Also Read: After Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, mom Soni Razdan pens poem: 'It’s everywhere, in our houses, in our hair'

Ranbir has a few projects lined up. The actor will be seen in Shamshera. He also has Brahmastra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, and Luv Ranjan's film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt

Related Stories

bollywood

When Anushka Sharma said she knew she'd be a 'great mother', because she'd 'been around' Ranbir Kapoor

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:32 PM IST
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor spotted by paparazzi for first time since making Covid-19 recovery. See pics

UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 08:15 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP