Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn’t want distant relationship with Raha that he had with Rishi Kapoor: ‘Want to be her friend’

Ranbir recalled how his relationship with his father was somewhat distant, but said he wants to be Raha’s best friend. He shared, “My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance; it was not like a friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, with my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants.”

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for PNG Jewellers. In a conversation with the brand, the actor spoke about fatherhood and revealed how his approach to raising his daughter Raha differs from his father Rishi Kapoor ’s approach to him.

He further spoke about carrying forward the Kapoor legacy and said, “Once you know you have come from a family of achievers, the next generation doesn’t succeed on past laurels. You have to take an individualistic approach, your own thought process, bringing something new to the table. If you are doing the same copy-paste of what your forefathers have done, somewhere there would be a saturation point. So I think it’s the intention — you have to really carry a feeling, a feeling of legacy and emotion forward. If you have that in the true sense, then nothing can stop you.”

Recently, Alia also spoke about Ranbir’s love for Raha, revealing how he rushes home after shoots and runs straight to her room to spend time with her. She added that while Ranbir is very shy, he wears his love for his daughter on his sleeve.

About Raha Kapoor Alia and Ranbir began dating after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra. They tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November the same year. The couple revealed their daughter’s face when she turned one, leaving fans in awe. However, they have since requested paparazzi not to photograph her. Alia still shares occasional adorable moments with her daughter on social media, while keeping her face hidden.