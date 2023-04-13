Ranbir Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor was very religious: 'Whenever he saw any small mandir, he would...'

Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed his first child with actor-wife Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha Kapoor, last year, spoke about parenthood in a new interview. Ranbir also spoke about his equation with late father-actor Rishi Kapoor. As he opened up about his religious beliefs, the actor said his father played an important role in 'instilling' those in him. Also read: Neetu Kapoor shares old pic of Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor inside Jaipur temple, visits it again 'after 30 years Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Rishi, who died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling leukemia for a few years, was 'very religious', Ranbir Kapoor said. The late actor 'would pray twice a day', and say 'jai', whenever he crossed a small temple, according to Ranbir. He said having grown up watching his father, played a role in his belief in God.

When asked if he has 'inherited any religious thoughts' from the late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir told Free Press Journal, "I’m an intense human being and I believe in God. My father was very religious and pious. He would pray twice a day. While travelling by car, whenever he saw any small mandir, he would say, ‘jai’. Such things are instilled in you from your childhood days so you carry these traditions forward. We love our traditions, love our Gods and I'm like that only. I’m intense, but my personality is very chilled out."

Further talking about Rishi, Ranbir said, "Papa was very strict, but he was wonderful. It was because of him I got exposure to the world. He was the one who sent me abroad for further education thus I have received a huge learning both practical and education wise. Thanks to dad, I could learn the worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously... I think my upbringing and the value system instilled by my parents, I will carry that in my children. It's a lifetime commitment. You aren't qualified but will become qualified."

In the same interview, Ranbir spoke about how his attitude changed towards his parents after becoming one himself. He said that after he became a father, his respect towards his parents also increased. Alia and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. Alia had announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

