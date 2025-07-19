‘Legend’ Ranbir Kapoor sports a clean-shaven look as he poses on Ramayana sets, fans are smitten by his ‘aura’

Ravi Dubey, who will be seen as Laxman in the upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, has shared a photo with actor Ranbir Kapoor and film's director Nitesh Tiwari. Taking to Instagram, Ravi posted the photo on Friday as he called Ranbir and Nitesh "legends". Ravi Dubey posted a photo with Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana sets

In the photo, Ranbir and Ravi stood on either side of Nitesh Tiwari as they smiled for the camera. The crew of the film was seen behind them. Ranbir, in the picture, wore a black shirt, matching pants and white shoes. He sported a clean-shaven look. Nitesh wore a checked shirt and denims. Ravi opted for a white T-shirt, denims shirt and pants.

Ravi Dubey hails Ranbir, Nitesh

Sharing the photo, Ravi captioned the post, "Ram is rich in patience and great virtue, he is the conqueror of the world. In the company of legends (folded hand @niteshtiwari22 sir #ranbirkapoor bhai (brother)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Just can't wait to see the bond between you and Ranbir." A person wrote, "Ranbir’s aura + Ravi’s charm + Nitesh’s genius Masterpiece loading!" "You are a natural talent, and I'm excited to see you shine on stage," read a comment.

More about Ramayana

Earlier this month, the introduction video of the film was unveiled, giving an insight into the "immortal story of Rama vs Ravana". "Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect," the makers said at the time.

According to the announcement, Yash will be seen as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Made under the banner of Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan, further musically backed by Oscar-winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

"This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture," Nitesh said during the teaser launch event. Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is set for release in Diwali 2027.