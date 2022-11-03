Ranbir Kapoor just wants a break to eat amid never-ending Brahmastra promotions: 'Please khana kha loon'. Watch

It seems Ranbir Kapoor’s woes with the never-ending promotions of Brahmastra Part One-Shiva have not ceased still. The film was released in theatres almost two months ago and was a success. It is now releasing digitally and the actor has been promoting it again. But the funky promotional campaign sees Ranbir complain about the relentlessness of the film’s promotions. The newest video has the actor pleading with the audience to let him eat. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor refuses to promote Brahmastra anymore

Brahmastra is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, almost two months after its theatrical release. In the new promo video for the film’s OTT release shared by the platform, Ranbir sits on a couch with a pizza slice in his hand and his mouth wide open before he seems to realise there is a camera pointed at him. Disappointed, he looks at the camera and says, “Brahmastra streams on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow.” He then smiles and moves the pizza slice closer to his mouth, before pleading with the audience, “Please kana kha loon? (Please, can I eat).” He then proceeds to take a bite of the pizza.

Friday ka plan set hai. Pizza order karna naa bhulein.



Brahm?stra streams tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam.#BrahmastraOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/VgJZ9EUq2o — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 3, 2022

This isn’t the first ‘disgruntled’ Ranbir promotional video from the campaign. Last week, a video showed him talking on the phone with someone, expressing how taxing Brahmastra promotions have been for him, refusing do to it anymore. “Not even Alia has said 'Shiva, Shiva' so many times in the film. I've become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone's home, personally ask them 'ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hotstar, please watch it',” he said in Hindi.

A second video released three days later had director Ayan Mukerji coaxing him to say a one-line promotional material in a certain manner but a tired Ranbir just couldn’t get it right. In the end, he walked away as Ayan tried to stop him unsuccessfully.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released in theatres in September. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film is the highest-grossing Hind film of the year with a worldwide gross of ₹431 crore.

