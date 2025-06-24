Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Randeep Hooda says Bollywood action is designed for Sunny Deol, Salman Khan; while in Hollywood, stars train for weeks

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Jun 24, 2025 12:07 PM IST

In a recent interview, Randeep Hooda compared Bollywood and Hollywood action filmmaking, emphasising the importance of rehearsals in the latter.

Randeep Hooda recently opened up about the stark differences between Indian and international action filmmaking. The actor talked about the larger-than-life aura of stars like Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, compared with Hollywood action heavyweights like Chris Hemsworth and John Cena. (Also read: Randeep Hooda says he was given a ‘bowl to pee’, Lin Laishram was not allowed to smile during their wedding in Manipur)

Randeep Hooda opens up about action cinema in Bollywood Vs Hollywood.
Randeep says actions is designed around Salman, Sunny

In an interview with Mid-day, Randeep noted that action sequences in Bollywood are often crafted around the personas of stars like Salman and Sunny, rather than the stars adapting to the action. 

"The action is designed around them. When you see them, you feel like they can do what they are doing. Both of them were stars before the advent of the Internet. On the other hand, I have worked with Chris Hemsworth or John Cena, they have a different approach," Randeep said. Randeep has worked with Salman in Kick and Sultan, and with Sunny in Jaat.

When comparing Bollywood to Hollywood, Randeep observed a key difference: rehearsals. He explained how actors like Chris Hemsworth and John Cena dedicate weeks to choreography and rehearsals, lending realism to their action.

"The difference is that they all come and rehearse for weeks and weeks before they do it. Chris and I were rehearsing for six weeks before we did (in front of the camera), and it looks real. That happens with rehearsals like in theatre. They are not worshipped as Indian stars are, and that is what keeps it more real."

Randeep recalled his first real action challenge during the 2019 shoot of Extraction. Despite a long career playing intense roles, he had never actually thrown a punch on camera. Working with director Sam Hargrave and Chris was a wake-up call.

Randeep's upcoming projects

Randeep Hooda will soon reunite with Sam Hargrave for Matchbox, an action-comedy co-starring John Cena, which will be released next year. The movie is inspired by Mattel's Matchbox toy vehicles and also stars Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, and Correy Stoll.

Back home, Randeep was recently seen with Sunny Deol in Jaat, which marked director Gopichand Malineni's Hindi film debut. Jaat also starred Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Follow Us On