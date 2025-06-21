Randeep Hooda says he was given a ‘bowl to pee’, Lin Laishram was not allowed to smile during their wedding in Manipur

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Manipur in 2023. The couple shared some adorable pictures from the wedding on social media. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Randeep talked about the wedding ceremonies, which he experienced for the first time, and recalled how there was a lot of drama at his wedding. (Also Read: Randeep Hooda opens up about his low phase: 'I was depressed, had to sell everything') Randeep Hooda talked about his 'dramatic marriage' with Lin Laishram.

Randeep Hooda says his wedding with Lin Liashram was a “big drama”

Randeep and Lin dated each other for a brief period before getting married. He revealed that there was a stereotype about him not marrying a Jaat girl and said that his marriage itself was a "big drama" in the sense that there was political turmoil in Manipur. He revealed that his friend, Brigadier Sanghwan, who was with the Assam Rifles, helped him plan the wedding in Manipur.

Recalling the trip, the actor said he went to Manipur with a group of 10–12 people and admitted they were unfamiliar with the region’s customs and rituals. He revealed that although Lin tried showing him videos to help him understand the ceremonies in advance, he was too occupied editing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar at the time.

Randeep Hooda on traditional wedding ceremony

Recalling the wedding ceremonies, Randeep explained, "Then we came to the wedding ceremonies. I had a helper with me, more like a tutor. So once the groom puts his thing on his head, you can’t tilt your head. You go to the ceremony and they give a bowl and an umbrella. They then put you in a holding area where everyone is supposed to come and look at you, and you are supposed to look very dignified. And once you are in the mandap, which has got all these midang players summer-salting, and all these pandits chanting mantras, you are not supposed to move; they wrap a blanket around you. So if I sit in rest mode, the helper would correct me and say 'you have to look the best, you are god today.' For two hours I had to sit with my back straight and head up. Then I asked what was the bowl for and he said in case you need to pee, you just open the umbrella and pee over there, you cannot move out of there because you are god."

He added, "And when she (Lin) came, she also had a tutor. She got so much scolding. She was smiling and you are not supposed to smile, so messengers would come and tell you ‘stop smiling’. But we all were so taken in. The Haryanvi culture and the Manipuri culture is so different even though both produce the best boxers and sportsmen. Our is so rough and crass and their’s is so systematic. She was wearing so much gold and I was like ‘chalo ek picture toh yahin bann gayi (now a film can be made)’. It was a civil war going there and as soon as the pheras finished, hundreds of AK-47 went off in the air."

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's relationship

Randeep and Lin dated for years before tying the knot. They met for the first time during their theatre days. While they never made their relationship public, they shared pictures on social media during festivals. Lin shared their love story with the news agency ANI: "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley, and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends, and it's turning into a beautiful journey."