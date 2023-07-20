Randeep Hooda on ground for flood relief work in Punjab, Haryana: People are not talking about this

Expect Randeep Hooda to go the extra mile when it comes to providing help in a sticky situation. While rains continue to ravage multiple states this year, they have impacted life in Punjab equally. And the actor was on ground recently, distributing essentials to people i need in the affected regions. Actor Randeep Hooda helped distribute essentials in regions facing floods in Punjab and Haryana.

“People are not talking about these floods and how it’s affecting people and animals of the two states- Haryana and Punjab. This is why I myself went on the ground so that it creates awareness and encourages the already motivated Khalsa Aid volunteers and people donating for help. Also doing on ground work is the ultimate Seva which I have admired in the Khalsa Aid volunteers when I associated with them a few years back,” tells us the 46-year-old actor.

Though he is back in Mumbai now, he continues to be in touch with the volunteers on ground, he adds. “I will also keep donating, supporting and bringing into the public conscious there relentless efforts to aid the ones in need,” says the actor.

Describing the situation in detail, Hooda shares, “Parts of Haryana and Punjab are totally submerged in water. Farmlands have become an ocean of water and the people staying amongst the fields especially are isolated and hard to reach even for help. The volunteers have arranged boats and tractors and even swimming to those in need to provide them relief. Some villages and even urban areas are water logged. Drinking water and bare necessities and sanitation related problems loom large which might cause even more losses to man and animal alike. Cattle feed and rescue of stranded animals is another problem that is being attended to.”

