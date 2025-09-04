Randeep Hooda joins flood relief efforts as Punjab battles ‘worst floods in a decade’

As Punjab grapples with its worst floods in nearly four decades, actor Randeep Hooda has stepped up to support families in the worst-hit district of Gurdaspur. Randeep, who has been associated with Global Sikhs NGO founder Amarpreet Singh and his friend Maninder Singh for over a decade, is currently on the ground with volunteers providing relief. The team is distributing essentials and extending assistance to affected communities. Actor Randeep Hooda is actively involved in flood relief in Gurdaspur, collaborating with the Global Sikhs NGO.

Randeep visits Gurdaspur to help in relief efforts

Taking to Instagram, Randeep reshared a post from Global Sikhs, which read: “PUNJAB FLOOD RELIEF 2025. True to his spirit, @randeephooda has once again stood up for Punjab. He is on ground zero with Global Sikhs, extending his support in our ongoing flood relief efforts. Together, we continue to bring hope and help where it's needed most.”

Film industry expresses solidarity

The entertainment industry has shown remarkable solidarity. Stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt have voiced support, with Alia sharing donation links. Sonu Sood launched a helpline, Diljit Dosanjh adopted ten villages, and Ammy Virk pledged to rebuild 200 homes. Others like Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Satinder Sartaaj, and Karan Aujla have also joined the efforts, showing the film fraternity’s collective commitment to Punjab’s recovery.

About Punjab floods

According to Punjab government data, the disaster has claimed 29 lives. Rivers like the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej breached their banks due to torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The state has been devastated by relentless rains, with over 1,655 villages submerged across 12 districts. Gurdaspur alone has reported flooding in 324 villages, followed by Amritsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Sangrur.