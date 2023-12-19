Randeep Hooda pens sweet note for wife Lin Laishram on her birthday: ‘Didn’t know that life will change so much’

Actors and longtime partners Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony last month. Lin is celebrating her birthday on December 19. Randeep took to his Instagram account to pen a beautiful note for her, and shared an unseen picture of them from their wedding reception. (Also read: Randeep Hooda wears black, Lin Laishram stuns in red at reception in Mumbai. Watch) Randeep Hooda shared a beautiful picture with Lin Laishram from their wedding reception.

Randeep's Instagram post

Randeep wrote in the caption of his latest post dedicated to Lin on her birthday, "शुक्र है के भागना नहीं पड़ा (Thank god I didn't have to run away). From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. (red heart emoticons) On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram" In the first picture, Randeep was seen smiling with Lin sitting behind him on his bike. The next picture saw the newlyweds smiling at each other in their wedding reception look. While Randeep donned an all-black avatar for the occasion, his wife chose a glittery red lehenga.

Reacting to the pictures, Lin wrote in the comments, "(laughing face emoticons) Love you more (red heart emoticons)."

About Randeep and Lin's wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29. Soon after, they shared their official wedding album on Instagram. They had written alongside their official wedding photos, “From today, we are one (heart and infinity emojis). Just married.” A few days ago, the couple's wedding video was shared by their official wedding photographer on social media.

At the wedding, Lin wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a highly decorated red-coloured cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery. Randeep was seen in a white kurta-pajama, completely steeped in his wife's ancestral traditions. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals, which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

