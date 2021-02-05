IND USA
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda shares a throwback film clip of Kangana Ranaut as 'Rehana', watch

Randeep Hooda on Thursday shared a short video clip from his 2010 film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, in which he discusses a character named Rehana, played by Kangana Ranaut. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Actor Randeep Hooda on Thursday shared a video clip from his film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, in which Kangana Ranaut played a character named Rehana. The Queen has been attacking international music star Rihanna after the singer tweeted about the farmers' protest in India.

Sharing the clip, Randeep wrote in Hindi, "Saazish bahut badi hai (the conspiracy is large)." The clip showed Randeep's character, looking at a picture of Rehana, a famous film star, played by Kangana. A voice asks him: "Isse jaante ho na (Do you know her)?" Randeep, who plays a cop in the film, replies: "Isse kaun nahin jaanta... mashoor film star Rehana (Who doesn't know her, she's the famous film star Rehana)."


Kangana has been attacking Rihanna ever since the singer tweeted about the farmers' agitation.

In an interview to Republic TV, the actor said that the singer must have charged 'at least 100 crore' for her tweet. Kangana had questioned why Rihanna, who "hasn't spoken yet about the pandemic, hasn't spoken about the US Capitol Hill riot, one day wakes up and tweets about farmers. She must have charged 100 crore at least, where are they getting this money from?"

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia cannot keep their hands off each other in new photos

Retweeting Rihanna's tweet, Kangana had written: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Rihanna hasn't responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a 'China puppet'.
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
Rhea Chakraborty outside her gym.
Actor Bidita Bag has been a part of films such as Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and The Sholay Girl.
Drishyam 2 will star Mohanlal and Meena in lead roles.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana has been a part of films such as Luka Chuppi, Stree and Dangal.
Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.
Ranvir Shorey said that he ‘barely’ exists for awards shows.
Sussanne Khan with sons Hrihaan and Hridaan.
Among those wishing Abhishek Bachchan was actor-producer Vivek Oberoi.
Rihanna hasn't responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
Actor Ajay Devgn started his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante.
Sonu Sood has written a long note about justice on social media.
Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on Friday.
