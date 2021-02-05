Randeep Hooda shares a throwback film clip of Kangana Ranaut as 'Rehana', watch
Actor Randeep Hooda on Thursday shared a video clip from his film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, in which Kangana Ranaut played a character named Rehana. The Queen has been attacking international music star Rihanna after the singer tweeted about the farmers' protest in India.
Sharing the clip, Randeep wrote in Hindi, "Saazish bahut badi hai (the conspiracy is large)." The clip showed Randeep's character, looking at a picture of Rehana, a famous film star, played by Kangana. A voice asks him: "Isse jaante ho na (Do you know her)?" Randeep, who plays a cop in the film, replies: "Isse kaun nahin jaanta... mashoor film star Rehana (Who doesn't know her, she's the famous film star Rehana)."
Kangana has been attacking Rihanna ever since the singer tweeted about the farmers' agitation.
In an interview to Republic TV, the actor said that the singer must have charged 'at least ₹100 crore' for her tweet. Kangana had questioned why Rihanna, who "hasn't spoken yet about the pandemic, hasn't spoken about the US Capitol Hill riot, one day wakes up and tweets about farmers. She must have charged 100 crore at least, where are they getting this money from?"
Retweeting Rihanna's tweet, Kangana had written: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."
