Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Randhir Kapoor hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, doctor says: 'He remains stable, there's nothing to worry'
bollywood

Randhir Kapoor hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, doctor says: 'He remains stable, there's nothing to worry'

Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus, hospital officials said. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hospital officials said. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.

"He was admitted to the hospital last night for Covid-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.

Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers – Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year.

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv died following a heart attack in February this year.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens a note for his death anniversary: 'Been a long journey of correcting each other'

Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai among others.

He married actor Babita but they separated later. The couple has daughters -- Karisma and Kareena.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hospital officials said. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.

"He was admitted to the hospital last night for Covid-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.

Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers – Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year.

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv died following a heart attack in February this year.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens a note for his death anniversary: 'Been a long journey of correcting each other'

Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai among others.

He married actor Babita but they separated later. The couple has daughters -- Karisma and Kareena.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
randhir kapoor coronavirus coronavirus pandemic covid-19 in india covid-19 covid-19 vaccination

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula raise more than 1 crore, help over 30,000 people amid Covid-19: 'Invested my life’s savings'

PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 06:42 PM IST
bollywood

Remembering Irrfan: A rare soul and artiste

PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 06:13 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP