Randhir Kapoor says a beggar once laughed at his car’s size, told him ‘picture mein toh lambi gaadi hoti hai’

Randhir Kapoor, during his appearance on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that he was once laughed at by a beggar because he drove a small car. He said that his ego was so hurt that he ended up buying a new car almost immediately.

Talking to Kapil Sharma, Randhir said that even though he was the son of Raj Kapoor, he was given a very normal upbringing and travelled in buses and trains. When he became an actor, he bought a small car of his own, he said.

One day, a beggar laughed at the size of Randhir’s car and told him, “Tum aisi gaadi mein jaata hai, picture mein toh lambi gaadi hoti hai (This is the kind of car you have? In films, you drive a fancy car).”

Randhir took it to heart and ended up buying the ‘latest’ model of a car, after taking some money from his wife Babita Kapoor and some advance from his producers. He then went to Raj to show him the new purchase.

While Raj was happy for Randhir, he dismissed the suggestion to buy a similar car for himself. Raj told Randhir, “Bete, main agar bus mein bhi jaunga, toh bolenge Raj Kapoor bus mein baitha hua hai. Yeh tumhe zaroorat hai, ki log gaadi ko dekhenge aur tumhe bhi dekhenge, ki uss gaadi mein Randhir Kapoor jaa raha hai (Son, even if I take a bus, people will take notice of me. You need a car like this, so that people can notice the car and you as well).”

Randhir started his career in films by assisting Lekh Tandon. He made his acting and directorial debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971. He has acted in films such as Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Ponga Pandit and Haath Ki Safai.