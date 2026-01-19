Rani Mukerji humorously confesses she’s scared of Gen Alpha daughter Adira Chopra: 'She would slap me back'

Actor Rani Mukerji recently shared candid insights into her parenting approach and her close bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Adira Chopra, highlighting how raising a Generation Alpha child differs from her own childhood experiences. Rani Mukerji shared her parenting experiences with her daughter Adira, emphasising the differences between Generation Alpha and her own childhood, noting that she feels intimidated by Adira's assertiveness. (PTI)

Rani Mukerji opens up about raising her daughter, Adira Speaking on Zoom’s YouTube channel podcast series Spotlight Sessions, Rani said, “She also fires me. She is Gen Alpha, so she fires me, and I have to listen to her. Because every generation changes. I used to get slaps from my mom. I can't expect to do that with her because she would slap me back. She was jumping in the house while the National Awards were happening. It's very sweet, but because she is an Alpha kid, I am very scared of her.”

Rani also spoke about why Adira hasn’t watched all of her films, explaining that her daughter finds it hard to see her cry on screen. “She likes to see me when I'm dancing and when I am happy on screen. She loves Hichki, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Bunty Aur Babli. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was tough for her because in the first scene, I die, so I couldn't go beyond that. When I am wearing makeup, she tells me, 'Mamma, you are not looking like my mother.' So when I remove my makeup and come to her, she tells me, 'Now you look like my mother',” she added.

Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2014, keeping the wedding out of the media spotlight, as they have always preferred to maintain a low profile in their personal lives. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira Chopra, in December 2015, over a year after their marriage.