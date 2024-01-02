Rani Mukerji says she had to be carried to her car after she 'froze' while filming Tumhi Dekho Naa in thin chiffon saree

Rani Mukerji has reacted to Karan Johar's concern for Alia Bhatt during the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and pointed out that the filmmaker did not show the same concern for her. During the Galatta Plus Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023, Rani said that she had to be carried to her car because she had 'frozen' while filming the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna song Tumhi Dekho Naa in minus 14 degrees. Also read: On KWK, Rani Mukerji puts the blame on Karan Johar for not casting older stars as romantic leads; he's speechless Rani Mukerji recalls being carried to her car after freezing while filming song with Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani reacts to Karan's concern for Alia Bhatt

While speaking about shooting with Alia for the song Tum Kya Mile, Karan Johar recalled how she wore thin chiffon sarees in freezing temperatures. Reacting to which, Rani Mukerji said that during her time, nobody asked her if she was feeling cold. Rani said, “I was wearing a red saree in that song (Tumhi Dekho Naa), and I actually froze. I couldn’t walk. And one of my cousins, who was also AD-ing him, Ayan (Mukerji), he had to literally carry me to my car, because I had frozen… If you see the song, in the lip-sync, my lips are frozen. I’m trying to sing it, and it looks sensuous, but it’s not sensuous actually.”

Karan Johar also said, “I was so crazy at that time, in -14 degrees, I said I want rain. So, there was a rain machine, but before it (the rain) was reaching them, it was becoming ice. We had a health and safety department saying, ‘You’ll kill them’.”

Alia on shooting in freezing weather

Earlier in July 2023, Alia Bhatt had spoke about shooting in freezing weather in thin sarees for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. During a media interaction, she had said about her song Tum Kya Mile, "I had to wear chiffon sarees, but what many people don’t realise is that the team takes great care of the actor on the set. You don’t see the heaters around, the leg warmers I had on, and how Ranveer, who was wearing jackets, would keep putting them on me in-between takes to provide some respite. But I must praise myself a bit, I am a trooper in that sense. I go with the flow and I am always focused on getting the job done. Wearing a puffer jacket over that chiffon saree would have taken away the beauty, so I was happy doing it as I got to live my dream.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place