Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor smile wide as they reunite for a chat show. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji were spotted together at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on Saturday. They will be seen together in an upcoming episode of the talk show, What Women Want, hosted by Kareena. This will be the season 4 of show and previously it was Ranbir Kapoor who had appeared on the show as a celebrity guest. Also read: What Women Want promo: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor discuss their bad reputation; blame it on Karan Johar



On Saturday, Kareena looked stunning in a black shirt and pants, paired with pink pumps. She was joined by Rani, who was in a green summer dress and orange platform heels.

Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji to shoot for What Women Want.(Varinder Chawla)

The two actors also happily posed for the media upon reaching the location. While one photo captured Rani holding Kareena, another one had the latter holding a clapperboard. Kareena and Rani are one of the most popular faces in Bollywood since the 2000s. They have worked together in many films including, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, LOC: Kargil, Yuva and many more.

Rani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film revolves around Debika Chatterjee, a grieving mother who fights a nation to get back the custody of her children. It is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber. Apart from Rani, it also has Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatre screens on March 17.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next starring in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. It also has Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. Besides this, Kareena has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She has also bagged Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film, The Crew, which also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

