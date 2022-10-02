Rani Mukerji meets Sumona Chakravarti as she arrives at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Watch video

Actor Rani Mukerji becomes the latest celebrity to join the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. She came dressed in a bright green and purple saree at a puja pandal. She posed with The Kapil Sharma Show’s star Sumona Chakravarti on the Durga Ashtami eve. Also read: Rani Mukerji watches husband Aditya Chopra's DDLJ Broadway show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a paparazzi video, Rani is seen posing in front of the Durga idol inside the pandal. She was also spotted candidly interacting with others. Reacting to Rani’s appearance, a fan wrote in the comment, “After so long time she attend durga puja.” “Nice and colourful,” added another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, two more pictures of Rani from the evening have also surfaced online and are being shared by fanclubs. In them, she is seen seated indoors as she candidly smiled at the camera.

A while ago, her second cousin, Tanishaa Mukerji also shared several pictures from the evening featuring Kajol, Yug and Tanuja. Kajol also shared a video of her son Yug serving food to people at the pandal. While Kajol carried a bowl filled with food, Yug served to people seated for the community meal. Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved.”

Rani is Kajol’s second cousin and Ayan Mukerji’s first cousin. She made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, opposite Shadaab Khan. Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Varun V Sharma, it also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rani will be next seen in director Ashima Chibber's upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. It is said to be based on a true incident which highlights children and human rights. The actor completed the film shoot in Estonia and parts of India earlier. It is backed by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON