Rani Mukerji watches husband Aditya Chopra's DDLJ Broadway show; poses with new Simran and Raj

Actor Rani Mukerji posed for pictures with Shoba Narayan and Austin Colby, who will be seen playing the roles of Simran and Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Broadway adaptation. She also watched her husband-filmmaker Aditya Chopra's Come Fall In Love, a musical adaptation of his classic movie DDLJ. The official opening in San Diego's The Old Globe theatre will take place on September 14. (Also Read | DDLJ musical’s Austin Colby reacts to whitewashing charges)

Taking to Instagram, Shoba posted several photos also featuring Rani. In one of the photos, the duo stood together. Rani also smiled with Shoba as she clicked a selfie in another picture. While Rani wore a red and white outfit, Shoba opted for a black top and denims under a pink cape.

Sharing the post, Shoba captioned the post, "Thank you Rani for your words. So thrilling to have you in our audience last night (two hearts and smiling face with hearts emojis) #comefallinlove #ddlj @yrf." Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "Rani looking beautiful and lovely." Another fan said, "Oh my goodness, incredible."

On her Instagram Stories, Shoba posted another photo as she posed with Rani. In the photo, Rani opted for a blue and white dress while Shoba wore a white outfit. She wrote, "Back for round 2 of Come Fall in Love (red heart emoji)."

Austin shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for your warm words of encouragement, Rani Mukerji! It was an honour to meet you and to have you in the audience."

For The Old Globe run, the musical begins performances on September 1 and will continue till October 16. Aditya had announced the musical adaptation in October 2021.

The movie chronicled the love story of Shah Rukh Khan's Raj and Kajol's Simran. However, the musical will follow the lives of Simran, an Indian girl, and Roger, an American.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on October 20, 1995, had propelled its lead stars Shah Rukh and Kajol to stardom and made them one of the most loved onscreen pairs.

