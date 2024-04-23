Rani Mukerji offers prayers in Mumbai's Ghanteshwar temple on Hanuman Jayanti. Watch

Actor Rani Mukerji, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, visited Mumbai's Ghanteshwar Temple. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, a paparazzo shared a video of the actor seeking blessings at the temple. (Also Read | Rani Mukerji says it's ‘traumatic’ she can't give a sibling to daughter Adira: ‘I tried for a second baby for 7 years’) Rani Mukerji visited Mumbai's Ghanteshwar temple.

Rani visits temple on Hanuman Jayanti

For the temple visit, Rani wore a printed green suit and sunglasses. She offered sweets and garland at the temple amid tight security. As she exited the temple, she waved and smiled at the fans around her. Rani mouthed "thank you" several times.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Rani's last film

Rani was last seeen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Rani on Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Recently, she won the Best Actor trophy at the Zed Cine Awards. On receiving the award, Rani said, "This award is very special for me. This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded. MCVN is a very special film because it is the story of a mother and her strength. For me, it was necessary to ensure that this story reaches a larger audience because this is a story of every Indian woman, every mother."

"I would like to specially thank my director Ashima Chibber who has made this story reach a larger audience through me. I would also like to thank my producers Zee Studios - Shariq, Bhumika and Emmay Entertainment - Nikhil, Madhu, Monisha for standing with me and supporting this film at a time when all believed that the content films won't work in the theatres. I would also like to thank the Estonian crew who had a huge contribution in the making of this film," she had added.