Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira's dislike for paparazzi: 'Yeh bhaiya log bahot ganda hai’

Rani Mukerji has revealed that her daughter Adira Chopra has already grown an aversion to the paparazzi. Adira, who turned six in December last year, is rarely pictured in public. Rani recently revealed that it's because Adira doesn't like getting clicked and the photographers also provide privacy to her. Also Read| When Rani Mukerji got exchanged with another baby at hospital after birth, her mom said 'My daughter has brown eyes'

Rani, who shares Adira with her husband Aditya Chopra, said that her daughter is confused about why the photographers keep clicking pictures of her whenever they go outside.

Rani told Mid-Day that she sees a lot of her husband in Adira, as she explained, "No means a no, and yes means a yes (for Adira). And you can't really change that. She goes like, 'No mumma, no photo.'" Rani further acted out how her daughter shouts "No photo mumma," before recalling one particular incident between Adira and the paparazzi.

Rani said, "This time when I came back, and at the airport there were these paps. The photographers have been very kind with me. So whenever I am travelling I always tell them 'baby ka photo mat lo (don't take baby's pictures)' so they let Adira go and then they click my picture. So this time again, Adira got in first, and I was getting clicked, and then I came in the car. (She's like) 'Yeh bhaiya log bahot ganda hai na mumma aapka photo hamesha lete rehta hai (these people keep clicking pictures of you, they're very bad).' So I said 'haan bhaiya log bahut ganda hai. Haa babu hamesha lete rehta hai (Yes they are very bad).' Then she asks 'haa mumma kyu lete rehta hai (yes mumma why do they click your picture),' I say 'mujhe bhi nahi pata babu (I also don't know).'"

Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film, which released last year, marked their onscreen reunion after more than a decade. It was directed by Varun V Sharma. She will next feature in director Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON