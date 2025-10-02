Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira must earn recognition through her ‘merit’: It should not come to her taken for granted

Actor Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira is rarely pictured in public. Rani was present for a chat on the ANI Podcast, where she opened up about keeping her personal life private and how both she and Aditya want their daughter to have a normal life without being overexposed to the media from a young age. (Also read: Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira howled, called it ‘unfair’ as she couldn't attend National Film Awards: ‘I wanted her') Rani Mukherji talked about keeping her personal life private. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Rani said

Talking about her and Aditya's decision to keep Adira away from the public eye, Rani said, “We have the same philosophy for our daughter as well. We did not want her to ever be in a situation where she is overexposed. That she should feel there is anything special going on with her.”

‘When she chooses a profession…’

She added, “Because when she grows up, when she chooses a profession that she needs to choose, then whatever she earns, the recognition will be earned through her merit. She doesn't earn the recognition because she has famous parents. She should earn that herself; it should not come to her as taken for granted.” She also added that Adira has taken to her father when it comes to the concept of privacy and has a strong point of view, which will help her express her views with age.

About Rani's family, career

Rani tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014, and the couple welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

Rani recently won her first-ever National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She was honoured at a ceremony hosted at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. At the event, she wore a brown saree and a gold necklace which had Adira’s initials. The actor has revealed that Adira called it ‘unfair’ that she couldn't accompany her mother to the National Film Awards event.