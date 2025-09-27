Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira howled, called it ‘unfair’ as she couldn't attend National Film Awards: ‘I wanted her'

Actor Rani Mukerji has revealed that her daughter Adira cried and called it ‘unfair’ that she couldn't accompany her mother to the National Film Awards event. Speaking with India Today, Rani shared how she later calmed down Adira. She also spoke about giving a nod to her daughter by wearing a necklace with her initials. Rani Mukerji wore a necklace with her daughter Adira's name at the National Awards ceremony.

Rani Mukerji opens up about Adira crying for this reason

Rani said Adira couldn't be part of the event as she was below 14 years of age. "She (Adira) was howling. She wanted to be a part of the National Awards function. We were told that children below 14 weren't allowed. I had to tell her that she couldn't be with me, and she said that's so unfair, because 'I am the happiest for you, and I've also made a painting for you on your special day'. And I told her, 'Don't worry, I will have you with me on my special day'," she said.

Rani calls Adira her ‘lucky charm’

The actor shared that when she showed videos of fans posting clips of Rani on social media platforms wearing the necklace, she was able to calm down Adira. “She’s my lucky charm. I wanted her with me, and this was the closest I could do. I want to thank everyone who made those reels and snippets on Instagram, writing that ‘Rani carried her daughter along.’ I showed them to Adira, and it calmed her down,” she said.

About Rani, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani won her first-ever National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She was honoured at a ceremony hosted at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. At the event, she wore a brown saree and a gold necklace which had Adira’s initials. Rani tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014 and the couple welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services in 2011, sparking a long and emotional legal battle across two countries.

Upon release, the film received positive reviews, with critics praising its powerful subject matter and Rani’s intense performance. Though a semi-hit at the box office, earning ₹38.3 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹20 crore, the film found wider appreciation later on OTT platforms.

Rani's next film

The actor will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in Mardaani 3. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.