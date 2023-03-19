Ranjeet reveals he gave Kapil Dev's sister-in-law a side hug, she 'got a little uncomfortable'

Iconic yesteryear villain Ranjeet has revealed that he once met the sister-in-law of cricketer Kapil Dev and she got uncomfortable when he gave her a side hug. It was because of his onscreen image. (Also read: Ranjeet says women's short clothes ended his career)

Ranjeet played villain roles in most of his films.

Asked if his onscreen image impacted him and his life, Ranjeet told Lehren in an interview, “I have left a mark on them. Kapil Dev’s sister-in-law had come for some medical treatment. So, I have a habit of shaking hands and giving a side hug. So, she got a little uncomfortable. Kapil Dev then said to her, Ye vaisa nahi hai jaisa tu samajhti hai' (He is not how you perceive him to be).”

In the interview, Ranjeet also talked about his rechristening from Gopal Bedi to Ranjeet and revealed it was Sunil Dutt who suggested he should get a more 'filmy name'. Sunil gave him examples of Dilip Kumar and Rajesh Khanna to inspire Ranjeet and Ranjeet asked the Mother India star to pick a name for him. "He was like an elder brother to me. He gave me a lot of love. I never got any break from him but I got a lot of love, that was more than a break. He asked me to pick a letter. Just like that, I picked ‘R’. While he was driving, he suggested the name ‘Ranjeet’. I was silent for a moment but then I said 'yes'.

Earlier, Ranjeet had made an appearance on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and talked about his own family's response to his first molestation scene in the film Sharmeelee. “Jab Sharmeelee picture aayi toh mujhe ghar se nikaal diya (I was thrown out of my house when Sharmeelee released). Rakhee ke jo baal-vaal kheeche, uske kapde-vapde phaadne ki koshish ki (Because I pulled Rakhee’s hair and tried to tear her clothes).”

Ranjeet said he was told that he humiliated his father by taking up such a role, and should have done roles of an army major, army officer, air force officer or doctor. ‘Apna kaunsa mooh leke jayega Amritsar mein (How will he face everyone back home in Amritsar)’?" the actor was asked.

