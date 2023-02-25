Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Waheeda Rehman recalls how her ‘white hair’ shocked an unwell Sunil Dutt in ICU: ‘What have you done?'

Waheeda Rehman recalls how her ‘white hair’ shocked an unwell Sunil Dutt in ICU: ‘What have you done?'

Published on Feb 25, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Waheeda Rehman spoke about how her ‘white hair’ shocked an unwell Sunil Dutt in ICU. Here's what happened.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has recalled an incident when late actor Sunil Dutt was shocked to see her sporting 'white hair'. In a new episode of Arbaaz Khan's chat show The Invincibles, Waheeda recalled how Sunil Dutt was hospitalised after he fell unwell following his padayatra. Waheeda said that when she visited Sunil in the hospital he was shocked on seeing her. (Also Read | When Waheeda Rehman's grey hair left Helen, Sadhna, Nanda in shock)

Sunil and Waheeda have featured together in many films including Ek Phool Char Kante (1960), Mujhe Jeene Do (1963), Meri Bhabhi (1969), Darpan (1970), Reshma Aur Shera (1971) and Zindagi Zindagi (1972).

Talking to Arbaaz, Waheeda said, "I went to meet Sunil Dutt who was in the ICU and as per the rules only one person could go inside. So I went inside and wished him also asked about his health. But as he looked at me he was in a state of shock. So I asked him what happened. To which he said, ‘What have you done?’"

"I thought he was asking why I came in, so told him that I took permission and came. He said, ‘I am not talking about that I am speaking about your hair’. Why did you colour your hair white? I replied, ‘Sunil I have not coloured it white instead stopped colouring it black’ they are actually white'," she added.

Earlier, speaking with Filmfare, Waheeda had talked about how she stopped colouring her hair. "My hair had started greying rather early. Every 10 days, I had to touch it up. I found it tiring. During the time when my husband was unwell, it escaped my mind to dye my hair…Once I’d attended a function when Sunil (Dutt) said in jest, 'Waheedaji’s unfair. Being younger than us, she’s stopped dyeing her hair. Now our secret is out!'"

Waheeda made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi (1955). She has featured in many films such as Pyaasa (1957), Guide (1965), Khamoshi (1969), Phagun (1973), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Rang De Basanti (2006), and Delhi 6 (2009) among many others.

