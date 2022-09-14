Ranjeet shares video from his 81st birthday; fan says he appears 30 years younger. Here's how the actor responded

Veteran actor Ranjeet celebrated his 81st birthday on Tuesday and shared a video from the celebrations on Instagram. One of his fans complimented him by saying the actor should say "51st birthday, not 81st". The actor's response to the comment was humble. (Also read: Ranjeet shares vintage pic. Can you recognise all these Bollywood villains?)

Sharing the video, Ranjeet wrote, “My extended family surprised me for my 81st birthday. One for the memories.” A fan commented, “Happy birthday sir, there is a typing mistake in the caption. It should be 51st, not 81st.” The actor was quick to respond with, “Ayee… apne aap se jhooth nahi (one must not lie to oneself).”

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also wished Ranjeet and wrote, "Love you paaji (brother)." He added a few heart emojis. Ranjeet's fans also flooded the comments section with their wishes for him. Many of them addressed him as “papa Ranjeet” – his onscreen nickname from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull movies Housefull 2 and Housefull 4.

In the video, Ranjeet poses with his “extended family” as they all yell while posing for the camera. Ranjeet is dressed in all-white and even has a matching headgear.

Born as Gopal Bedi in Punjab’s Jandiala Guru town near Amritsar, the veteran actor had a orthodox Sikh family. After studying in Delhi University's Hindu College, Gopal moved to Mumbai and got into the film industry in the 1966-67. He made his debut with Rekha who was his onscreen sister in the film Saawan Bhado.

Later, Sunil Dutt gave him the screen name ‘Ranjeet’ when they worked together in Reshma Aur Shera in 1968. He bagged his first villainous role in 1971 with Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee's Sharmeelee and has since featured in nearly 500 films.

