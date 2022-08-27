Vindu Dara Singh reacts to Sonali Phogat's alleged murder: 'I hope the truth comes out…'

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Phogat died at St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which, the Goa Police registered a murder case. Now Vindu Dara Singh has said that the news is very ‘upsetting’ and that he hopes that ‘justice prevails.’ Also Read: Sonali Phogat looks unrecognisable in these rare pictures from modelling days

Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were arrested after police accessed the CCTV footage in which the trio was seen partying at a club. Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said in a statement, “A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance.” On Saturday, the police said they have arrested the owner of Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler, taking the total arrests in the case to four.

Vindu Dara Singh, told Etimes, “Her death came as a shock and now to hear that it was not a natural death is a bigger shock. It is very upsetting. There must have been a reason why her family members felt that somebody tried to kill her. We don’t know much about other people’s lives. But whatever the truth is, I hope it comes out. Everyone wants to know the truth because now there will be a lot of speculation around it.”

He added, “I am sure the police will investigate this fully and get to the bottom of it. I hope justice prevails and people get to know what really happened in the case of Sonali’s untimely death.”

Sonali started her television career as a Hindi anchor on Doordarshan Haryana. She later bagged a role in Zee TV’s famous serial Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma where she essayed the role of Nawab Shah's wife Zeenat. Sonali has worked in the 2019 film P se Pyaar F se Farar with Jimmy Shergill. Her short film Motherhood garnered immense love.

