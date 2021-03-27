Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty feature in a dramatic BTS pic from Cirkus, final schedule begins

Director Rohit Shetty has announced that the final schedule of Cirkus has begun. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a dramatic behind-the-scenes picture from the sets featuring Ranveer Singh. In the picture, Rohit stands on a stage built on the sets while a camera is placed beside him. Ranveer stands below it.

Ranveer and Rohit have their eyes pinned on each other while the spotlights are placed on the duo. Rohit shared the picture and said, "It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS." Ranveer took to the comments section and wrote, "love of cinema."

Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde, who also star in the movie, showered the duo with love. While the Fukrey star dropped heart emojis, Pooja dropped a fire emoji and a clapping hand emoji. Ranveer shared the same picture on his Instagram Stories, tagging the filmmaker.

Cirkus boasts of a huge star cast. Apart from Ranveer in the lead, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

The movie is Rohit's experiment on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. The play has been previously adapted in Bollywood. The most popular adaptation being Gulzar's Angoor, starring Sanjeev Kumar in the lead. Ranveer had shared the first picture of the movie on the occasion of Simmba's two-year release anniversary.

Though Cirkus marks the duo's second full-length collaboration, Ranveer plays a small role in Rohit's upcoming release Sooryavanshi. The actor reprises his role as Simmba in the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer. Apart from these two projects, Ranveer also has '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

