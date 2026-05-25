Ranveer Singh banned by film workers' body amid Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar; industry asked not to work with actor

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The decision was announced on Monday evening amid a row with filmmaker-actor-musician Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. Farhan had approached the workers’ body after the actor’s abrupt exit from his film.

FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh have been feuding over the latter's exit from Don 3.

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The FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April. Ranveer was issued multiple notices by the body to which the actor replied that the body was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their contractual issues.

In the decision announced after a meeting on Monday, the film body has instructed the film industry not to work with the actor following his exit. The filmmaker reportedly filed a legal suit against Ranveer and took the matter to FWICE. “Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh,” reads their note.

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{{^usCountry}} Their note also mentions: “FWICE therefore appeals to all producers, producers' associations, and industry bodies to stand united with the Federation in discouraging and eliminating such unprofessional practices in the larger interest of the Indian film and television industry and all its stakeholders.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their note also mentions: “FWICE therefore appeals to all producers, producers' associations, and industry bodies to stand united with the Federation in discouraging and eliminating such unprofessional practices in the larger interest of the Indian film and television industry and all its stakeholders.” {{/usCountry}}

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Previously, the workers’ body issued a statement that the complaint was submitted through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) of which Farhan is a member. The film body revealed that it examined the complaint and the circumstances before arriving to the decision announced on Monday. “During the press conference, FWICE will officially address the matter and communicate its stand and decision after examining the complaint and the related circumstances," the statement read.

Why are Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar feuding over Don 3

After the reboot of Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer was announced to helm Farhan’s Don 3 in 2023. Reports of dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly. This happened right after the success of his Aditya Dhar film Dhurandhar.

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Reports claimed that the actor had demanded changes be made to the script, which did not go down well with the makers. In the midst of all, there was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the War actor dispelled. Hrithik had even played a cameo in Don 2, which fuelled the flames. Farhan is now reportedly seeking ₹40 crore in damages from Ranveer as the film had already been in pre-production. The matter was reportedly taken to the Producers Guild of India, but the Guild advised both parties to resolve the issue amicably rather than pursue a legal route.

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Farhan recently also addressed the dispute with THR India and said, “What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film. You realise at some point, there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride. Sometimes, when roadblocks happen, I feel I should just go back to acting. I wouldn’t have to deal with all this stuff.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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