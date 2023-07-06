Ranveer Singh poses with Karan Johar in unseen photos from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets, Alia clicks their pic

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar wished him with a series of throwback pictures. The filmmaker gave a glimpse inside the shooting for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as he shared photos of the two posing together on the sets. There's also a picture of Alia Bhatt clicking the duo. Ranveer and Karan were also seen during the film's shooting in Kashmir in one of the candid photos shared by the filmmaker. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's chemistry wows in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Karan Johar's birthday post for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh poses with Karan Johar during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shoot.

On Thursday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to wish Ranveer on his 38th birthday. Along with their unseen pictures taken during the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the filmmaker wrote in his caption, "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh." The actor plays Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The upcoming romantic drama marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019). Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

While Dharmendra and Jaya are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas – actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well Shabana play Alia's family – the Chatterjees. The film marks Karan's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The trailer for Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled earlier this week.

Ranveer Singh's projects

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which was released last year. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year. Ranveer, who has worked in films such as Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Simmba, and 83, among others, is reportedly working on a bunch of upcoming projects. As per latest reports, he would be seen in Singham Again, Simmba 2, Baiju Bawra and Don 3.

