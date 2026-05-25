Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issues statement after ban by film workers' body over Don 3 feud with Farhan Akhtar
After the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the film industry to not work with Ranveer Singh, his spokesperson has shared a statement.
On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the film industry not to work with Ranveer Singh following a complaint by Farhan Akhtar over his sudden exit from Don 3. After the workers’ federation claimed it had sent Ranveer notices before reaching this conclusion, the Dhurandhar actor's spokesperson issued a statement. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh banned by film workers' body amid Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar; industry asked not to work with actor)
Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issues statement
Ranveer’s official spokesperson shares, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.
While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.
He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”
FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh
The FWICE released a press statement and spoke to media following a media regarding this issue on Monday. They issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer and urged the film industry not to work with the actor. Ranveer was issued multiple notices by the body, to which the actor replied that it was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their contractual issues.{{/usCountry}}
The FWICE released a press statement and spoke to media following a media regarding this issue on Monday. They issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer and urged the film industry not to work with the actor. Ranveer was issued multiple notices by the body, to which the actor replied that it was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their contractual issues.{{/usCountry}}
“Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh,” reads their note. Their note also mentions: “FWICE therefore appeals to all producers, producers' associations, and industry bodies to stand united with the Federation in discouraging and eliminating such unprofessional practices in the larger interest of the Indian film and television industry and all its stakeholders.”
What is the Don 3 feud?
After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the War actor dispelled.
Now, Farhan approached the Producers Guild of India, but the Guild advised both parties to resolve the issue amicably rather than pursue a legal route. He approached the FWICE to solve the issue in April. The ban was issued after Ranveer was given a chance to sort out the issue with the workers’ body.
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