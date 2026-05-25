Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issues statement after ban by film workers' body over Don 3 feud with Farhan Akhtar

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the film industry not to work with Ranveer Singh following a complaint by Farhan Akhtar over his sudden exit from Don 3. After the workers’ federation claimed it had sent Ranveer notices before reaching this conclusion, the Dhurandhar actor's spokesperson issued a statement. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh banned by film workers' body amid Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar; industry asked not to work with actor)

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issues statement

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson has broken their silence in the Don 3 feud with Farhan Akhtar.(AFP)

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Ranveer’s official spokesperson shares, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.

He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”

FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh

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{{^usCountry}} The FWICE released a press statement and spoke to media following a media regarding this issue on Monday. They issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer and urged the film industry not to work with the actor. Ranveer was issued multiple notices by the body, to which the actor replied that it was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their contractual issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FWICE released a press statement and spoke to media following a media regarding this issue on Monday. They issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer and urged the film industry not to work with the actor. Ranveer was issued multiple notices by the body, to which the actor replied that it was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their contractual issues. {{/usCountry}}

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“Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh,” reads their note. Their note also mentions: “FWICE therefore appeals to all producers, producers' associations, and industry bodies to stand united with the Federation in discouraging and eliminating such unprofessional practices in the larger interest of the Indian film and television industry and all its stakeholders.”

What is the Don 3 feud?

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the War actor dispelled.

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Now, Farhan approached the Producers Guild of India, but the Guild advised both parties to resolve the issue amicably rather than pursue a legal route. He approached the FWICE to solve the issue in April. The ban was issued after Ranveer was given a chance to sort out the issue with the workers’ body.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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