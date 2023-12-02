Ranveer Singh breaks silence on ‘scepticism’ post Don 3 announcement, replacing Shah Rukh Khan: Hoping to make it my own

Ranveer Singh has opened up about replacing Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film Don 3. Speaking with Deadline, Ranveer said that when the film was announced ‘as expected it came with its share of scepticism’. He added that he is hoping to make Don his own and give it his 'spin and interpretation". (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar says him and Shah Rukh Khan had creative differences over Don 3, but ‘parted mutually’)

Ranveer on replacing Shah Rukh in Don

Shah Rukh Khan starred in Don and Don 2. Ranveer Singh will be seen in Don 3.

Ranveer Singh said, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural.”

He also added, “Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars – the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for Don undoubtedly.” Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 will release in 2025.

What Farhan said about Ranveer, Don 3

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments. he had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way."

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read.

Don franchise

Don (1978) is an action thriller film directed by Chandra Barot. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri and Satyen Kappu. It was the third highest-grossing Indian film of 1978 and was classified a Golden Jubilee by Box Office India. Farhan Akhtar created a remake, Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and its sequel Don 2 (2011), both starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer's upcoming film

Apart from Don, he will be seen as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor.

