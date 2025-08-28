Clean-shaven Ranveer Singh steals the show as he and Deepika Padukone step out for Ganpati darshan sans daughter Dua

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday as the star couple stepped out for Ganpati darshan, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. As a video showed their darshan in a mega Ganpati pandal in the city, many fans were floored by 'vintage' Ranveer, as the actor once again went clean-shaven after having kept a heavy beard during the shoot of his new film, Dhurandhar, for over a year. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone step out for Ganpati darshan

Ranveer and Deepika, both dressed in ornate ethnic wear, were filmed paying obeisance to Lord Ganesha at the pandal. Deepika first bowed to the deity, giving prasad, followed by Ranveer. The celeb couple spent only a brief time at the pandal, before they were spotted exiting the venue later. The couple was without their daughter Dua, who is almost one year old.

Fans react

After the video was shared on social media, many fans praised Ranveer's new look. "It’s been a while since we’ve seen Ranveer clean shaven, he looks great. Also Deepika always looks so beautiful in traditional style," wrote one on Reddit. Another added, "Finally band baja look I approve," while referring to Band Baaja Baraat, one of Ranveer's early films.

One fan said Ranveer looked the part for Shaktimaan, the delayed superhero film he has been linked to. "This would have been Shaktiman Look, Only if Mukesh Khanna wasn't a crazy Male Karen," the comment read.

Ranveer and Deepika's upcoming films

Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, Dhurandhar, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. The film will release on 5 December. Deepika was recently announced as the female lead for the upcoming collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.