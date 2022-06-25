Ranveer Singh comments 'wow beauty' on Kartik Aaryan's post with his new car, gets asked: 'gaadi ya main'

Actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to actor Kartik Aaryan's post about his new car, India's first McLaren GT, a gift from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared pictures of his new car. In one of the photos, he stood with Bhushan and in the other, he posed solo with the McLaren GT. In the pictures, Kartik was dressed in an olive green sweatshirt which he paired with denims and brown formal shoes. Bhushan wore a shirt and black trousers, and to complete his look, he opted for white sports shoes. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth ₹4.7 cr after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, hopes to eat Chinese on it)

Kartik captioned the post, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha. Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha (I got a new table, as a gift, for eating Chinese food. I didn't know it would be this huge). India's 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir (Next gift, private jet sir) #Gratitude." Reacting to his post, actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Uff yaar (wow) beauty." Kartik responded with a question, "Gaadi Ya Main (Car or me) (laughing and red heat emojis)."

Actor Arjun Kapoor, speaking about Kartik's pet dog, wrote, "Katori ki nayi Kar (Katori's new car).." Kartik replied, "It’s Katori’s world, we’re only living in it." Farah Khan said, "Mubaarak ho (Congratulations)..." He replied, "Dhanyawaad (Thank you)." Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "Bro (fire emoji)" and Kartik also responded with 'bro'.

Kartik's McLaren GT, a classic orange shade with glossy black wheels, is worth ₹4.7 crore, ex-showroom. Last year, Kartik gifted himself a brand new Lamborghini Urus. Along with the Lamborghini, Kartik owns a BMW which he bought in 2017, and a Mini Cooper, which he bought for his mother in 2019 since it was her favourite car. The McLaren GT is the latest addition to his collection.

The actor was gifted the McLaren GT after his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on May 20, surpassed everyone's expectations as far as the numbers were concerned. In its first week, the film collected a total of ₹92.05 crores, followed by ₹49.70 crores in week 2. In the third week, the film did a business of ₹21.4 crores and ₹13 crores the following week. The film hit the OTT platform Netflix but despite that, it is still on a steady run in the cinema halls.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy drama with Kartik, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Kartik also has quite a few other projects lined up. He will be next seen in the Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F and in Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

