Ranveer Singh says ‘mai laya hu anda’, confesses failing in maths; people say ‘he's giving wrong message to students’

Actor Ranveer Singh recently opened up about his equation with Maths in school. At an event, the actor revealed he not only scored zero on a test but ended up with a minus marking as a punishment. A video from his confession has surfaced online and a section of social media are not happy with Ranveer's words.

Ranveer Singh scored minus 10 in maths

Ranveer Singh at an event talked about failing his maths test.

In the video, Ranveer is seen wearing an all-white look. He was seen seated on a chair while holding a mic. He told the crowd, “Aur koi hai zero aur hundred se koi lower laya hai (Is there anyone who has scored lower than zero in hundred)?”

He added after a pause, “Mai laya hu. Jisko mila tha Maths me anda (I did it. I had got zero in maths). Zero on hundred, minus ten for talking. So, minus ten on hundred.” He laughed while candidly sharing the hilarious incident from his childhood. The video has been shared by paparazzi on Instagram.

Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Success ke baad it's ok to say but actually initially it's shameful (It's ok to confess after having success).” “Mai bhi laya hu (I also failed in maths),” added another one. Someone also said, “So lovely to see you like this again Ranveer.” “Giving wrong msg to students,” yet another also accused the actor.

Ranveer is currently promoting his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also has Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It will release in theatres on July 28.

Ranveer Singh at Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show

Recently, Alia and Ranveer turned showstoppers at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai. For the event, Alia wore a black and silver bridal lehenga, paired with a long dupatta and matching jewellery. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, stunned in a sherwani and a glittering jacket.

The event was attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, and others. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani also attended the fashion show with his daughter Isha Ambani and mother Kokilaben Ambani.

