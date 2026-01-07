Ranveer Singh soars past 4000 crore at box office after Dhurandhar success; beats Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan

Dhurandhar has not just been the biggest hit of Ranveer Singh’s career, but also brought him back on the path to success after a couple of indifferent and tumultuous years. The impact of the film is so big on the actor’s career that not only is he being talked about as the next superstar all over again, but his box office receipts have put him ahead of not just contemporaries and rivals but even senior stars. Dhurandhar has allowed Ranveer to breach the ₹4000-crore mark at the box office, something even Hrithik Roshan hasn’t yet. Ranveer Singh has now grossed ₹ 4000 crore at the box office.(Photo: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh enters the 4000-crore club

Dhurandhar was Ranveer’s 17th film as a lead actor, and his first to earn over ₹1000 crore worldwide. It has taken the cumulative gross of all his films so far at the box office to an impressive ₹4200 crore (and counting). This makes Ranveer only the 6th Bollywood star to earn ₹4000 crore at the box office after the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, Ranveer’s ₹4200 crore box office haul is higher than even veterans like Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan, both of whom have earned over ₹3500 crore each.

Ranveer Singh plays the lead actor in Aditya Dhar's spy film Dhurandhar.

Despite appearances, Ranveer has been more consistent than his contemporaries, with nine of his 17 films entering the ₹100-crore club domestically and 11 achieving box office success. This includes blockbusters like Dhurandhar, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani, as well as sleeper hits like Dil Dhadakne Do and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Ranveer goes past Ranbir and Hrithik

Ranveer and Ranbir have often compared to each other, and even pitted against one another in terms of star power and box office draw. With Dhurandhar, at least in terms of sheer box office gross, Ranveer has moved ahead. His ₹4200 crore gross is now higher than Ranbir’s ₹4000 crore figure, which he achieved with Animal’s success. Ranbir has a good chance to going past Ranveer again with two big releases - Love and War and Ramayana. But Ranveer would hope that Dhurandhar 2 will keep him in the hunt. Hrithik Roshan, with a cumulative gross of ₹3860 crore, is behind both his juniors.

Actor Box office gross Total films 100-crore films Ranveer Singh ₹ 4200 crore 17 9 Ranbir Kapoor ₹ 4000 crore 22 7 Hrithik Roshan ₹ 3860 crore 25 8 Vicky Kaushal ₹ 1801 crore 10 2 Prev Next

The other young actor often compared to Ranbir and Ranveer - Vicky Kaushal - is quite a distance behind them for now. With 10 films as a lead actor, Vicky has grossed ₹1801 crore worldwide. The promising sign for him is that all his last four films - Chhaava, Bad Newz, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - have been ₹100-crore grossers.

The road ahead for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer looks set to go past the ₹5000 crore mark this year itself with Dhurandhar adding a few crores before it ends its run, followed by the expected blockbuster run of Dhurandhar 2. The actor then has Pralay in his kitty, a massy enough project to give him a good chance at the box office.

The three Khans and Akshay Kumar have dominated the box office for three decades, with each of them having earned over ₹7000 crore worldwide. Shah Rukh sits at the top with almost ₹9000 crore gross worldwide. That may still be a bridge too far for Ranveer, but the actor has given himself a chance to go down that road now.