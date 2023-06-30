Ranveer Singh debuts fresh look in new pics, internet prefers it to his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani style

On Friday, Ranveer Singh posted photos from one of a photoshoot and won the hearts of his fans with a new look. The actor, who will be seen in long locks in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, flaunted a fresh look with shorter hair and a well-groomed beard. His look was not only appreciated by the internet but several celebrities dropped comments praising him as well. Also read: Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channel SRK-Kajol in first song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh new pics

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, releasing next month.

The photos feature Ranveer in a simple black t-shirt. He posed intensely while being fully accessorised, including minimal ear studs, diamond bracelets, a chain and rings. It's a part of his collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “No rules. All welcome. #TiffanyLock Share your personal unbreakable bonds that make you who you are.”

People react to Ranveer Singh's new look

Reacting to the photos, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Love it.” “Can pull off any dam thing,” added Hansika Motwani. Kubbra Sait said, “You’re a beauty and you know it!” Neelam Kothari, Darshan Kumaar and Sai Tamhankar among others too cheered for the actor.

One of his fans wrote, “This look is so good, this is your style. That long hair and over grown beard isn't your thing. But this is.” “Deepika really won at life,” added another one. Someone else commented, “Now that’s the look you should’ve gotten in Rocky And Rani,” and many agreed.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. The film marks their reunion after the success of Gully Boy. The film is directed by Karan Johar, who will be returning to the director's chair after over six years. The film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will hit the theatres on July 28. Recently, the first song of the film, Tum Kya Mile, was released and received mixed reactions.

Ranveer was last seen in the Rohit Shetty film Cirkus, which failed at the box office. However, it wasn't the only Ranveer Singh film to underperform. His previous films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83 had too fallen flat at the ticket window, despite big expectations.

