Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has been a sensational success, minting more money than any Bollywood film has in its opening weekend. This record-breaking run has already made it one of the most successful films in Indian cinema history. Internationally, too, the spy thriller has broken box-office records, beating several Hollywood releases at the ticket window. Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees the return of Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas box office collection The Ranveer Singh-starrer began in record-breaking fashion with a $2.5 million premiere, the biggest in Indian cinema history. Since then, it has earned $4 million or more every single day in the overseas territories. Despite the film not finding a release in Gulf countries like its first part, Dhurandhar The Revenge has done well, minting millions of dollars internationally. After Sunday, the film’s overseas opening-weekend haul stands at $22 million.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has had a US debut if $9.6 million, making it the third biggest film in North America over the weekend, behind only Project Hail Mary, which earned $80 million in its opening weekend, and Hoppers, which returned $18 million in its second weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 is the #2 film in the world But Dhurandhar 2’s real success has come at home. In India, the film has had a generational run, minting ₹454 crore net ( ₹542 crore gross) in the first four days. This includes three ₹100+ crore days, the first for any Bollywood film in history. This brings Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide opening-weekend collection to around $80 million. Comscore estimates that $56 million of it was between Friday and Sunday.

The $80-million start means that, for the weekend ending March 22, Dhurandhar 2 was the number 2 film worldwide, behind only Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi drama Project Hail Mary. The film earned $140 million globally that weekend, despite not being released in India. However, Dhurandhar 2 sat pretty in the second spot, beating Hoppers ($52 million), Ready Or Not 2 ($12 million) and Scream 7 ($10.5 million). Dhurandhar 2 is now moving towards the $100 million mark, which should help it enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide. Send Help is currently at #10, with global earnings of $93 million.