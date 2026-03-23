Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is the #2 film in the world; $80 million start beats Hoppers, Scream 7, Ready or Not 2
Dhurandhar The Revenge earned $80 million worldwide in its opening weekend, catapulting it to number 2 at the global box office.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has been a sensational success, minting more money than any Bollywood film has in its opening weekend. This record-breaking run has already made it one of the most successful films in Indian cinema history. Internationally, too, the spy thriller has broken box-office records, beating several Hollywood releases at the ticket window.
Dhurandhar 2 overseas box office collection
The Ranveer Singh-starrer began in record-breaking fashion with a $2.5 million premiere, the biggest in Indian cinema history. Since then, it has earned $4 million or more every single day in the overseas territories. Despite the film not finding a release in Gulf countries like its first part, Dhurandhar The Revenge has done well, minting millions of dollars internationally. After Sunday, the film’s overseas opening-weekend haul stands at $22 million.
According to Box Office Mojo, the film has had a US debut if $9.6 million, making it the third biggest film in North America over the weekend, behind only Project Hail Mary, which earned $80 million in its opening weekend, and Hoppers, which returned $18 million in its second weekend.
Dhurandhar 2 is the #2 film in the world
But Dhurandhar 2’s real success has come at home. In India, the film has had a generational run, minting ₹454 crore net ( ₹542 crore gross) in the first four days. This includes three ₹100+ crore days, the first for any Bollywood film in history. This brings Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide opening-weekend collection to around $80 million. Comscore estimates that $56 million of it was between Friday and Sunday.
The $80-million start means that, for the weekend ending March 22, Dhurandhar 2 was the number 2 film worldwide, behind only Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi drama Project Hail Mary. The film earned $140 million globally that weekend, despite not being released in India. However, Dhurandhar 2 sat pretty in the second spot, beating Hoppers ($52 million), Ready Or Not 2 ($12 million) and Scream 7 ($10.5 million). Dhurandhar 2 is now moving towards the $100 million mark, which should help it enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide. Send Help is currently at #10, with global earnings of $93 million.
All about Dhurandhar 2
A sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy. Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in the main cast.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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