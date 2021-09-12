Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh had a ‘smashing’ Saturday with Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu. See pic
bollywood

Ranveer Singh had a ‘smashing’ Saturday with Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu. See pic

Ranveer Singh has shared a picture with wife Deepika Padukone and badminton star PV Sindhu. The three got together on Saturday in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Ranveer Singh's selfie with Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spent their Saturday night with badminton star PV Sindhu. Ranveer shared a selfie with her on Instagram after their meet-up.

In the photo, Ranveer is wearing large sunglasses and has tied his hair in a ponytail. PV Sindhu is in a white dress and Deepika is also wearing a white top with golden earrings. “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote with the photo.

PV Sindhu replied to his post, writing, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon." She, too, shared the same selfie on her page and wrote, “The smiles on our faces show what a fun time we had @ranveersingh @deepikapadukooone.”

RELATED STORIES

On Saturday evening, paparazzi in Mumbai spotted Deepika with Sindhu, making their way to a restaurant. The paparazzi asked Deepika to pose solo for picture but she refused. Instead, she asked them to photograph Sindhu alone. “Mera solo nahi, inka lo (Don't take my solo pictures, take hers),” she said.

Their get-together comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

Also read: Deepika Padukone hesitates before explaining extent of her depression to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Deepika has a long line-up of projects in the pipeline including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika recently also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Ranveer, who is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show The Big Picture, will be seen in ’83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Anniyan. He is currently working on Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone ranveer singh pv sindhu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kapil Sharma reminds Kangana how she called Twitter users ‘velle’ in 2017

Suhana Khan is talking to the moon in new picture from New York

Priyanka celebrates 21 years of friendship with Lara Dutta, meets her daughter

When Prachi flew to another nation to surprise 'someone', realised he lied
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP