Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they hold hands and walk the ramp in stunning looks at Mijwan 2022. See pics

Deepika Padukone looked regal as she walked the ramp with Ranveer Singh at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai on Friday. From holding hands to Ranveer giving Deepika a kiss as they turned showstoppers at the star-studded event, the couple’s PDA was one of the highlights of Mijwan 2022. The couple wore outfits by fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the annual gala, which returned with its first edition in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh represent 'glamour and power', says Shabana Azmi about latest Mijwan showstoppers

Many celebs, including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi and Ishaan Khatter, were spotted in the audience at the fashion show organised by Shabana Azmi in association with her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. In one of the most touching moments during the fashion show, Ranveer could be seen walking up to his mother Anju Bhavnani, who was seating in the front row near Gauri and Ishaan. The actor leaned in to give her a kiss before touching her feet. Fans reacted to Ranveer’s sweet gesture and commented on their video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. “Bahut sanskari hain (He’s well-cultured),” wrote a person. Another one said, “Ranveer is a great actor and a nice human being.”

Meanwhile, many paparazzi and fan pages on social media shared images of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer’s ramp walk. In some videos, the actors were seen walking holding hands as showstoppers amid cheers from the audience. While they posed together on the ramp, Ranveer was seen giving Deepika a kiss on her cheek as the two smiled. Ranveer was dressed in a black sherwani with white embroidery and sported a ponytail. While Deepika wore a glamourous white and golden lehenga with heavy embellishments and a statement-making necklace.

Deepika also shared pictures of herself and Ranveer from their special night. In a series of photos that she posted on Instagram, the actors posed together in their Manish Malhotra looks. In one of the photos, Deepika and Ranveer looked lost in each other’s eyes. In another one, the couple showed off the elaborate designer outfits.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp together in Manish Malhotra looks at Mijwan 2022.

Ranveer and Deepika turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra, who showcased his latest collection at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, hosted by Shabana Azmi. In a recent interview, the veteran actor had said the couple represents ‘glamour, power and courage’ and their Mijwan fashion show is the ‘grandest event to date’. While praising Deepika and Ranveer, Shabana told Mid-day. “Deepika is sensitive to the cause of empowering women and the girl child. Individually and together, they represent glamour, power and courage.”

