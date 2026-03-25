Ranveer Singh left a special handwritten note for Dhurandhar hairstylist after wrapping film: ‘You are gem of a person’

Actor Ranveer Singh may be setting the screen ablaze with his power-packed performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, but it’s his fierce, rugged makeover that has everyone talking just as much. Now, in a behind-the-scenes reveal, the film’s hairstylist Muskan Khan has shared that the actor left her a special handwritten note after the shoot wrapped. Dhurandhar The Revenge, released on March 19, has earned over ₹o50 crore nett in India.

Ranveer Singh’s handwritten note for hairstylist On Tuesday, Muskan looked back at working on the film with Ranveer through a post on Instagram.

She shared several BTS moments from the Dhurandhar sets with a caption that read, “It’s a blur, but you can see the hard work. Behind the camera, amidst the dust, sweat, and blood, we put in every effort to make each frame perfect and inspire our audience.”

In one behind-the-scenes still from the Dhurandhar set, Ranveer is seen in his rugged avatar, sporting long, unkempt hair, a full beard, and a dark, layered outfit. Muskan is seen standing close to him, who is in the middle of perfecting his look.

Another picture captures a candid moment between Ranveer and Muskan. Ranveer is seen in a casual yet stylish look with a black cap, sleek sunglasses, and his signature full beard. He is seen gently kissing Muskan on the forehead while holding her head close. Muskan, on the other hand, is all smiles and has her eyes closed and an expression filled with joy.

The post also reveals that Ranveer wrote a special note with Muskan after wrapping up the film. The note read, “To my dearest Muskan, you are a brilliant artist. And Im so grateful for our collaborations. Most of all, you are a gem of a person, with a big heart, kind energy and calm aura.I wish you fulfil every dream that you have and keep growing and keep shining and KEEP SMILING.” The actor signed it off by writing. “All my love, Ranveer”. It is dated 9th October, 2025.