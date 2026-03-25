Ranveer Singh left a special handwritten note for Dhurandhar hairstylist after wrapping film: ‘You are gem of a person’
Hairstylist Muskan Khan looked back at working on Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh through a post on Instagram.
Actor Ranveer Singh may be setting the screen ablaze with his power-packed performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, but it’s his fierce, rugged makeover that has everyone talking just as much. Now, in a behind-the-scenes reveal, the film’s hairstylist Muskan Khan has shared that the actor left her a special handwritten note after the shoot wrapped.
Ranveer Singh’s handwritten note for hairstylist
On Tuesday, Muskan looked back at working on the film with Ranveer through a post on Instagram.
She shared several BTS moments from the Dhurandhar sets with a caption that read, “It’s a blur, but you can see the hard work. Behind the camera, amidst the dust, sweat, and blood, we put in every effort to make each frame perfect and inspire our audience.”
In one behind-the-scenes still from the Dhurandhar set, Ranveer is seen in his rugged avatar, sporting long, unkempt hair, a full beard, and a dark, layered outfit. Muskan is seen standing close to him, who is in the middle of perfecting his look.
Another picture captures a candid moment between Ranveer and Muskan. Ranveer is seen in a casual yet stylish look with a black cap, sleek sunglasses, and his signature full beard. He is seen gently kissing Muskan on the forehead while holding her head close. Muskan, on the other hand, is all smiles and has her eyes closed and an expression filled with joy.
The post also reveals that Ranveer wrote a special note with Muskan after wrapping up the film. The note read, “To my dearest Muskan, you are a brilliant artist. And Im so grateful for our collaborations. Most of all, you are a gem of a person, with a big heart, kind energy and calm aura.I wish you fulfil every dream that you have and keep growing and keep shining and KEEP SMILING.” The actor signed it off by writing. “All my love, Ranveer”. It is dated 9th October, 2025.
Social media users were happy to see the BTS moments from the set. One wrote, “Now we know the secret to Hamaz’s amazing hair ! Such good work girl”, with another mentioning, “Bhai you were so good. I was looking for the person who did his hair in this movie. Kudos to you and the team”. One mentioned, “I saw you in Leh during the shoot, really you are so hardworking.”
Ranveer on a career high
At the moment, Ranveer is getting plaudits for his transformation as a spy in the Dhurandhar franchise, which has been directed by Aditya Dhar. The film was released on March 19. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has registered ₹587 crore net business in India till now. It has made over ₹900 crore worldwide. On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 stormed past the collections of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The fact that it has already overtaken the lifetime earnings of these blockbuster hits within just its initial weeks in theatres speaks volumes about the film’s pace and box office dominance.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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