Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's Barbie look in pink outfit amid rumours of divorce

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday channelled her inner Barbie and dropped a couple of photos in a pink outfit. It's for a collaboration with Adidas. Seeing the actor in pink immediately reminded many fans of Barbie. Amid this, Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo and dropped a special emoji. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar steps into her ‘Barbie era’

Deepika Padukone's Barbie look

Deepika Padukone has got a special reaction from Ranveer Singh after sharing her latest photos.

In the photos, Deepika slipped into a pink top with match shorts. She added a charm to her athleisure look with a black cap, white sneakers and socks. Her untied wavy hair and glamorous look with smokey eye-makeup added, even more, charm to the overall look.

Ranveer and fans react to Deepika's pics

Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote in the caption, “In the moment with Z.N.E.” Reacting to it, Ranveer Singh dropped a red hot emoji face. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “She's a barbie!” “Barbiecore,” added another. One more fan called her ‘Indian Barbie’ as well.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 after dating for six long years. They worked together in several films together including Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Recently reports about their alleged divorce were doing rounds on the internet. What added fuel to the fire was Deepika not sharing a birthday post for Ranveer on his birthday this month.

However, later, Ranveer shared a black and white photo also featuring Deepika Padukone. The photo featured Ranveer and Deepika seemingly inside a ship as they leaned outside. Deepika had her eyes closed as she smiled with her face away from the camera. Ranveer laughed and looked at the lens, sitting next to Deepika. Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes (red heart and infinite symbol emojis)."

Deepika recently in an interview talked about her idea of date night with Ranveer. For her, the ideal date night would include chilling indoors rather than going out and about. She reasoned that since Ranveer and she are in the industry, their idea of having a good time is about watching a movie and ordering food.

She told Curly Tales, “My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, occasionally we do like going out, getting ready, date night, but for the most part we do enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas and ordering in.” Deepika will be next seen in Project K and Fighter. She also has a cameo role in Jawan. Ranveer is waiting for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

