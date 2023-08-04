Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was ‘clapping, whistling’ while watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh is earning rave reviews for his performance as the Punjabi fitness enthusiast Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. At the success meet of the film that took place in Mumbai on Thursday, Ranveer revealed how Deepika Padukone reacted to the film when she watched it last Saturday. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 7 collection: Karan Johar's film continues doing well, earns over ₹73 cr)

How Deepika reacted to the film

Ranveer Singh has shared Deepika Padukone's reaction while watching his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer revealed at the media interaction event celebrating the success of the film that actor-wife Deepika Padukone loved the film. He said, "She loved it, actually. It was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch the film. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row and I had seen the film already so I was really just there for her reaction and she was just laughing, she was crying, she was clapping, whistling and often times turning to me and saying ‘awwww.’ So yeah I had the best experience sitting with her watching. She is very proud of me and I am happy with that."

Ranveer posts video with Deepika

On Sunday, Ranveer took to his Instagram and posted a video of him and Deepika dancing to What Jhumka, the popular dance number from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After both recreated the steps, Ranveer got Deepika to mimic his character of Rocky from the film. The video ended with Deepika laughing and telling Ranveer, “Only you can do this.” He wrote in the caption accompanying the video, “She LLLLLLLOVED it! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

Deepika on Rocky Aur Rani

At the music launch of the film, Ranveer had said Deepika is excited to watch the film. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it."

Besides Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It has so far earned over ₹70 crore at the domestic box office since its release on July 28.

